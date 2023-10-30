Deserving students to get free glasses during Deepavali

Eyecon CEO Datuk Dr Murphy Chan Hian Kee said he chose this festive season to launch his charity programme to provide complimentary spectacles to dozens of students to improve reading and writing by tackling poor eyesight.

“This programme will be continued annually during other festive seasons by giving away high quality spectacle frames and lenses,” he added when interviewed here on Monday (Oct 30). He said the programme will cover national-type and vernacular schools in three states initially, namely Selangor, Negri Sembilan and here before being expanded to other parts of the country.

“I have decided to mark a symbolic launch of the programme in conjunction with Deepavali at two Tamil-type schools here,” he added. He added that Eyecon will also continuously work with the local communities and school managements to help provide improved vision and promote eye health among schoolchildren. headtopics.com

