Deputy minister: Sabah Labour Ordinance amendment pushed to next parliamentary meet

Deputy Human Resources Minister Mustapha Sakmud said ministry has been fine-tuning the amendment to ensure that it covers 187,000 employers and over two million workers in Sabah. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, Nov 1 — The Sabah Labour Ordinance amendment Bill will only be tabled in the next parliamentary meeting at the earliest, Deputy Human Resources Minister Datuk Mustapha Sakmud said today.He said this was to allow more time for the Bill to be finetuned as the amendment was significant.

“The amendment Bill was originally slated to be tabled in November; however, to ensure that all matters related to the amendment have been taken into account. “The Human Resources Ministry has been fine-tuning the amendment to ensure that it covers 187,000 employers and over two million workers in Sabah,” Mustapha told a press conference at the Parliament building here today.He said the review process should be complete and the draft Bill sent to the Attorney General’s Chambers for its approval.

“As soon as the approval is obtained, it will be presented to the Cabinet to obtain approval before it can be brought to Parliament,” he added. In October 2022, the Sabah government had agreed to amend the Sabah Labour Ordinance whereby it will be standardised with the Employment Act 1955.The proposed amendments will include increasing the maternity leave eligibility period from the current 60 days to 98 days and paternity leave from three days to seven days, allowing workers in Sabah to enjoy the same benefits already accorded to their counterparts in the peninsula.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

STARONLINE: Tabling of Sabah Labour Ordinance amendments pushed to next Parliament sessionULU YAM: A woman was crushed to death when a tree fell on her car as she was driving along Jalan Ulu Yam-Gombak here.

Source: staronline | Read more ⮕

DAILYEXPRESS_MY: Deputy CEO on what makes Sabah suitable for KibingKota Kinabalu: Abundant natural resources, harmony and political stability made Sabah suitable for the Kibing Group, said Deputy Chief Executive Officer Yao Xinxi.

Source: DailyExpress_MY | Read more ⮕

DAILYEXPRESS_MY: Anak muda diajak ganding bahu bangunkan SabahKota Kinabalu: Ketua Menteri, Datuk Seri Hajiji Haji Noor mengajak semua anak muda Sabah untuk berganding bahu bagi membangunkan negeri Sabah dan bersama-sama menjayakan Hala Tuju Sabah Maju Jaya (SMJ).

Source: DailyExpress_MY | Read more ⮕

MALAYMAIL: Ex-Umno leader Annuar Musa now PAS deputy election chief for 2023-2025 termKUALA LUMPUR, Nov 1 — Former federal minister and Umno leader Tan Sri Annuar Musa who joined PAS six months ago, has been appointed as the Islamist party’s deputy election...

Source: malaymail | Read more ⮕

STARONLINE: Over 4,500 bullying cases recorded so far this year, says Deputy Education MinisterKUALA LUMPUR: Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing wants to know if there is anything wrong with him having an occasional drink of alcohol after a Perikatan Nasional MP called him out over his actions in a viral video.

Source: staronline | Read more ⮕

FMTODAY: 4,994 school bullying cases in 2023, says deputy ministerDeputy education minister Lim Hui Ying says all reported cases have been investigated and follow-up actions taken.

Source: fmtoday | Read more ⮕