Deputy minister: 655 delayed, sick and abandoned housing projects as of September 30

According to him, they comprised 68 delayed projects, 476 problematic projects and 111 confirmed abandoned projects. TFST emphasises the need to protect the interests of affected buyers while developers address the problem of delayed, troubled and abandoned projects.
“Therefore, TFST can consider recommending that projects under government or state authority housing programmes like these receive benefits from the Special Guarantee Fund amounting to RM1 billion, as announced in the Madani 2024 Budget once it is approved.
“TFST continues its various efforts through engagement sessions which are hoped to be avenues for all parties to examine and identify the main issues affecting the housing industry in the country,” he said in a statement today.
“In the seminar, developers, rescuers and liquidators can share experiences, suggest new ideas and propose improvements for reviving abandoned projects and providing valuable insights into the revitalisation efforts,” he said.
Akmal Nasrullah said KPKT, through TFST, is committed to continuing the national agenda in assisting the recovery of troubled private housing projects categorised as delayed, sick or abandoned, to alleviate the burden on the people.Meanwhile, he said KPKT successfully restored 301 problematic housing projects, including 38,752 units, with a GDV of RM28.88 billion, by the end of September.
He said there are three delayed and sick projects under the Residensi Wilayah programme so far, namely Residensi Wilayah Hijauan Pantai, Residensi Salak Selatan and Residensi Hektar Gombak.
