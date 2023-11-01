Demarche from the US cannot be taken lightly, says Zambry

Zambry said this in response to Wan Ahmad Fayhsal Wan Ahmad Kamal’s (PN-Machang) interjection, where the latter had said a demarche is a normal practice in diplomacy. The Prime Minister revealed on Oct 31 that the United States had tried to exert pressure on Malaysia over its stance on the Israel-Palestine conflict on at least three occasions.

Our ambassador firmly stated our position,” he said during Prime Minister’s Question Time in the Dewan Rakyat here on Tuesday (Oct 31). He said this came about because Malaysia refused to condemn Hamas’ actions and brand the group as terrorists.

On Oct 30, Malaysia was asked by a US Embassy official to use diplomatic channels to urge a country not to take advantage of the conflict by using a proxy to get involved in the conflict in Gaza. While he did not specify the country, it is believed the country referred to by the US was Iran.

