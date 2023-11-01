Dell P3424WEB curved monitor with webcam, microphones & KVM switch unveiled

The P3424WEB is Microsoft Teams and Zoom-certified and it offers HDMI, DP, and USB-C connectivity options. When connected via USB-C, the monitor can supply up to 90W power. It can thus be connected with a single cable to compatible laptops or mini PCs. The curved monitor is a USB hub with three USB 3.2 Type A, one USB 3.2 Type C, and a KVM switch. The KVM switch allows for seamless switching between image sources.The Dell P3424WEB curved monitor is available from the Dell online shop for $949.

