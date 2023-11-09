Delaying umbilical cord clamping may reduce risk of death in premature babies

Waiting at least two minutes before clamping the umbilical cord of a premature baby may reduce the risk of death by at least one-third, a new research suggests, reported German news agency (dpa). Delaying the clamping allows blood to flow from the placenta to the baby while the baby’s lungs fill with air. Experts suggest this potentially eases the transition into breathing and also potentially lowers the risk of iron deficiency in the infant.

According to the new study, published in The Lancet on Tuesday, deferring the procedure for two minutes or longer reduces the risk of death soon after birth, compared with immediately clamping the cord or waiting a shorter time. Many healthcare systems recommended routine practice for babies born at full term is to have their cords clamped after waiting for a minute or two. However, past research has been unclear on whether this practice is also beneficial for babies born prematurel

