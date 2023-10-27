Dekwan fails to defend 100m title in Asian Para Games after false start

Mohamad Ridzuan Mohamad Puzi, or Dekwan, won the 100m T36 title in the 2016 Rio Paralympics. (Bernama pic)

HANGZHOU: National sprinter Mohamad Ridzuan Mohamad Puzi missed the chance to defend the men’s 100m T36 (physical impairment) title in the Hangzhou 2022 Asian Para Games when he was disqualified for a false start this morning.

The Perlis athlete, also known as Dekwan, 36, will return home without a medal after he also failed to defend his long jump T36 title on Tuesday, when he finished sixth. The 100m event was won by China's Deng Peicheng, who clocked 11.80s, followed by compatriot Yang Yifei (12.15s) and Japan's Takeru Matsumoto of Japan(12.38s).

