Dekwan disqualified over false start in APG 100m final

HANGZHOU, Oct 27 -- National athlete Mohamad Ridzuan Mohamad Puzi could not contain his sadness when he missed the chance to defend the gold medal in the men’s 100 meters (m) T36 event at the 2022 Hangzhou Para Asian Games, today. BERNAMAPIX: National sprinter Mohamad Ridzuan Mohamad Puzi missed the chance to defend the men’s 100 metre (m) T36 (physical impairment) in the Hangzhou 2022 Asian Para Gamess.

in the final at the Huanglong Sports Centre Stadium here today, the 36-year-old athlete’s participation was cancelled following a false start and thereby crushing his opportunity to garner a podium finish in his last event at the championship held every four years.

Earlier, the 2016 Rio Paralympics champion was in lane six, flanked on left and right by China’s top contenders Deng Peicheng and Yang Yifei. Peicheng emerged first clocking 11.80 seconds followed by Yifei in second place in 12.15s and Takeru Matsumoto of Japan recorded 12.38s to finish third. headtopics.com

The outcome left the Perlis athlete also known as Dekwan leaving for home without any medal after failing to defend his long jump T36 gold on Tuesday.

Read more:

theSundaily »

Asian Para Games: Golden lift is for bro Bryan, says Bonnie Bunyau GustinHANGZHOU, Oct 25 — National powerlifting champion Bonnie Bunyau Gustin dedicated the gold medal in the men’s 72kg event won at the 2022 Hangzhou Asian Para Games (APG) here... Read more ⮕

APG 2022: Malaysia just six short of 35-medal targetHANGZHOU: The national contingent at the 2022 Hangzhou Asian Para Games (APG) are closing in on their 35-medal target after hauling in three golds, fi... Read more ⮕

APG 2022: Sasaran 35 pingat semakin hampirHANGZHOU: Kontinjen negara di Sukan Para Asia (APG) Hangzhou 2022 semakin menghampiri sasaran 35 pingat ditetapkan apabila membolot tiga emas, lima pe... Read more ⮕

Asian Para Games: Malaysia just six short of 35-medal targetHANGZHOU, Oct 25 — The national contingent at the 2022 Hangzhou Asian Para Games (APG) are closing in on their 35-medal target after hauling in three gold, five silver and four... Read more ⮕

APG: Boccia sumbang sebutir emas, dua perakHANGZHOU: Kontinjen Malaysia meneruskan momentum cemerlang di temasya Sukan Para Asia Hangzhou 2022 apabila boccia menyumbangkan sebutir emas dan dua ... Read more ⮕

Angkatan emas untuk abang BryanHANGZHOU: Jaguh powerlifting negara Bonnie Bunyau Gustin mendedikasikan pingat emas acara 72 kilogram (kg) yang dimenanginya pada Sukan Para Asia (APG... Read more ⮕