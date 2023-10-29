Deepfake video of Taylor Swift speaking Mandarin sparks discussion over AI in China

In a video posted on Chinese social media platform Weibo, the 33-year-old singer can be seen flaunting her Mandarin-speaking skills in what looks to be a talk show. - PHOTO: SCREENGRAB FROM WEIBO
In a video posted on Chinese social media platform Weibo, the 33-year-old singer can be seen flaunting her Mandarin-speaking skills in what looks to be a talk show. In another video, Swift talked about songs that get “left behind”, and how she wished that people could hear these tracks.The deepfake videos were generated by an AI tool from HeyGen, a Chinese start-up, reported news outlet The China Project.
But it also triggered discussion over the potential pitfalls that will come as AI gets more advanced, like scams and the loss of jobs. Another Weibo user wrote that it would be “terrible if (this AI technology) is used for fraud”, as criminals can use it to ask dupe victims of their money. headtopics.com
The firm’s AI-powered video generator allows users to create text-to-speech videos in over 300 voices in more than 40 languages, using over 100 AI avatars with different ethnicities, ages, poses and clothes.
