Debt collector humiliates debtor by carrying banners and using loudspeakers

collectors are known for a few tactics when borrowers do not return the money. They go as far are threatening, splashing paint and even setting fire to the house of the borrower.

This time, however, a group of debt collectors took a different approach, a not-so-subtle way of warning borrowers.showing the behaviour of three debt collectors wearing uniforms in a residential area near Kluang, Johor has gone viral on social media.

As they approached the intended house, they could be seen carrying banners and loudspeakers demanding that borrowers pay their debts. Additionally, they placed a banner advertising a money loan company in front of the debtor’s house’s fence. headtopics.com

Meanwhile, the Johor Police Chief Datuk Kamarul Zaman Mamat reportedly stated that his party received a report about the disturbance from the owner of the house in Kluang. “The authorities will take strict action against the perpetrators who have caused disturbance and anxiety among the surrounding residents,“ he added.

Read more:

theSundaily »

AirAsia parent plans to raise more than US$1bil in debt, equityPUTRAJAYA: The Health Ministry has revoked the notification of five cosmetic products as they were found to contain scheduled poisons and are no longer allowed to be sold in Malaysia. Read more ⮕

Tony Fernandes’s Capital A to raise over US$1bil in debt, equityCapital A CEO has agreed a deal with Nasdaq-listed Aetherium Acquisition to list several businesses through it next year. Read more ⮕

China’s new bonds look to aid recovery amid rising budget deficitHowever, returning to debt-funded stimulus raises concerns about the consumer-oriented growth model’s progress. Read more ⮕

AirAsia parent Capital A plans to raise more than US$1b in debt, equity, reports FTKUALA LUMPUR, Oct 25 — Capital A Berhad, the parent of AirAsia, is planning to raise more than US$1 billion in debt and equity, and will list some of its businesses through a... Read more ⮕

A decade later, flood victims still waiting for TNB compensationTanah Rata assemblyman Ho Chi Yang calls for Tenaga Nasional to settle the judgment debt immediately. Read more ⮕

Super73’s New Blackout Collection of E-Bikes Looks Quite ImpressiveThese e-bikes have a simple black look, and they come with useful features like LED headlights, frame protectors, and racks to carry things. Read more ⮕