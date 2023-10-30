Death toll rises to 43 from Hurricane Otis in Southern Mexico

: The death toll from Hurricane Otis in the Mexican state of Guerrero increased to 43 with 36 still missing, reported Xinhua, quoting state governor Evelyn Salgado on Sunday.

“It is still a preliminary figure,“ the governor told President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador over the phone. Otis, a category 5 storm, hit the Pacific coast of Guerrero on Wednesday, causing severe damage, especially in the seaside resort of Acapulco, one of Mexico’s main tourist destinations.

Lopez Obrador said that the state-owned Federal Electricity Commission had put 3,211 electric poles back up, out of the 10,000 that were knocked down in the port of Acapulco alone. He estimated that the electricity supply in Acapulco will be completely restored by Monday night to guarantee the supply of fuels such as gasoline, diesel and domestic gas. - Bernama, Xinhua. headtopics.com

