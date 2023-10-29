Death toll hits 42 after mine blast in Kazakhstan, four still missing

: The death toll has risen to 42 after a mining accident in Kazakhstan, while four people are still missing, the Kazakh Civil Defence said on Sunday after the devastating blast in the Karaganda area, reported German news agency (dpa).

A methane explosion struck the Kostenko mine shaft on Saturday morning while more than 250 miners were underground. The blast wave from the explosion spread more than two kilometres down the shaft’s corridors, the head of the rescue service said.He travelled to the site of the accident – the country’s deadliest mine disaster in years – on Saturday. He offered his condolences to the families of the victims.

The Kazakh authorities accused international steel company Arcelormittal of serious failures in safety precautions after the latest disaster.Fatal incidents have occurred repeatedly in the company’s coal mines. According to official figures, more than 100 people have died at Arcelormittal properties in the past 15 years. headtopics.com

Kazakhstan, which is also rich in oil and gas, is an important supplier of raw materials for many countries. -Bernama-dpa

Death toll from mine fire in Kazakhstan rises to 35Oct 29 has been declared a day of national mourning following the tragedy. Read more ⮕

Kazakhstan mourns as death toll rises to 42 in ArcelorMittal mine fireThe death toll overtakes a 2006 accident that killed 41 miners at another ArcelorMittal site. Read more ⮕

11 dead in fire at ArcelorMittal mine in KazakhstanThis is the second fatal incident in two months at an ArcelorMittal site. Read more ⮕

Lombong milik firma ArcelorMittal terbakar di Kazakhstan: 11 orang mautSekurang-kurangnya 11 orang maut dalam kebakaran membabitkan sebuah lombong milik firma keluli terkenal dunia, ArcelorMittal di Kazakhstan. Read more ⮕

At least 21 dead, more missing after ArcelorMittal mine fire in KazakhstanALMATY, Oct 28 ― At least 21 people have died in a mine fire in Kazakhstan, ArcelorMittal Temirtau, the local unit of the Luxembourg-based steelmaker which operates the mine,... Read more ⮕

At least 28 dead, 18 missing after ArcelorMittal mine fire in Kazakhstan206 out of 252 people were evacuated from the steelmaker’s mine after the suspected methane blast. Read more ⮕