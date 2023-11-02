HEAD TOPICS

Deal: PlayStation 5 is on sale for 11.11 – save up to RM 550 on the console and console bundles

If you are looking to pick up a Sony Malaysia PlayStation 5, this is the time to do it as Sony is slashing the prices of the console, peripherals and games for 11.11. Click to check out what gets a price cut.

For those of you who are interested in picking up a PlayStation in time for the year-end festivities, Sony is currently slashing up tooff the prices of the standalone console as well as selected theme bundles. The prices are as below:. Sony’s official Lazada Store will also be participating in the sale, with the promo price going live on 11.11. Check it out

