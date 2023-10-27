Deal: Go To-U offers up to 15% cashback for EV charging credit top-up until 29 October

is having a promotion where you can get extra cashback if you top up your Go To-U wallet. Available only between 26th to 29th October 2023, you can up to 15% cashback on your top-up amount. If you plan to charge your EV at, users can get 10% cashback when they reload RM100 to their wallet in the Go To-U app. If you reload RM500 or more, you’ll get 15% cashback. This means if you reload RM500, you’ll get RM75 in cashback.

The Go To-U app lets you reload via credit card or directly via Apple Pay on your iPhone. According to Go To-U, the cashback will be credited in three days. The Go To-U app is available on thecurrently has three DC charging locations located at R&R Tapah Northbound, R&R Ayer Keroh Northbound and R&R Paka Northbound. At Tapah R&R, the 80kW nozzle is charged at RM2.05 per minute while the 100kW nozzle is charged at RM2.35 per minute.

With the Go To-U app, you can book the charger in advance before you arrive at the location. However, when it comes to charger reservations, you’ll have to book based on time slots in blocks of 10 minutes.Gentari deploys 100kW DC charger at Proton COE, open to all EV users headtopics.com

Gentari now has over 200 EV charge points across Malaysia, adds 24kW DC charger at Petronas Genting Sempah DC Handal’s EV Chargers at Bamboo Hills and UOA Business Park are now available, fast charging up to 200kW

Read more:

Soya_Cincau »

4PM terima 15 aduan belia muflis setiap hariTrend peningkatan jumlah individu muflis terutama golongan belia dilihat sebagai sesuatu yang kritikal dan memerlukan langkah intervensi daripada pihak kerajaan bagi menangani isu tersebut. Read more ⮕

Are you getting this weird camera glitch with the iPhone 15?We're adding to an already worrying pile of issues faced by the iPhone 15 series with a problem affecting our own review units—a very weird camera bug that appears to be related to the new 24MP mode. Read more ⮕

Apple to roll out fixes for iPhone 15 series affected by the BMW wireless charging issueThis news might catch your attention if you have an Apple iPhone 15. Today, Apple announced that the iPhone 15 series experiences some issues wit Read more ⮕

A unit of iPhone 15 Pro Max costs Apple ~RM2671 to manufacture, teardown revealsHave you ever wondered how much it costs for a smartphone manufacturer to produce one unit of the device? Well, a recent teardown of the Apple iPhone 15 se Read more ⮕

Virtual solidarity with Palestine on online platform Roblox was designed by 15-year-old Malaysian (VIDEO)KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 27 — Social media has been abuzz recently following a clip of a virtual demonstration in solidarity with Palestine on online game platform Roblox. As it turns... Read more ⮕

15 Orang Asli families forced to leave home due to elephant attackGUA MUSANG: Nine of the 15 Orang Asli families of the Temiar tribe in Kampung Bujuk, Pos Bihai, here, are forced to leave their homes for fear of atta... Read more ⮕