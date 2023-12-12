DE-CIX Malaysia and Digital Penang Partner to Establish Penang Internet Exchange

DE-CIX Malaysia has partnered with Digital Penang to establish the Penang Internet Exchange (PIX) powered by DE-CIX. The collaboration aims to revolutionize interconnectivity in Penang and enhance its digital capabilities.





