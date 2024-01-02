DBKL Disappointed with Trash Left by New Year's Celebrators

Every year, several locations around Kuala Lumpur become popular spots for celebrating the New Year with fireworks displays. This year, Bukit Bintang, Dataran Merdeka, The Exchange TRX, KLCC, and many more were crowded with tourists and locals. However, the Kuala Lumpur City Council (DBKL) expressed disappointment as many visitors left piles of trash along the roadside after the New Year's celebration.





