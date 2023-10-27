Data shows that iPhone users don’t upgrade as often as Android users

With many options for smartphones on the market, it can be silly that the choices ultimately narrow down to 2 types. That would be Android and Apple iPhone. That said, new data suggests that iPhone users do not upgrade as often as their Android friends.

According to CIRP, the Consumer Intelligence Research Partners, only 10% of Apple users upgrade after a year. On the other hand, 23% of Android users upgraded a year after their last purchase. The report also says this was caused by Android’s multiple releases in a year.

Hence, this gave Android users more options and more sales offers. This resulted in a higher number of Android users upgrading. Plus, Apple products are not on sale as often as Android. Hence, fewer iPhone users are willing to upgrade. headtopics.com

Given the minor upgrades and improvements every year, it is understandable why iPhone users rarely upgrade. Plus, Apple provides a robust ecosystem and excellent software support for their devices. On top of that, iPhones are usually sold at a premium price. Thus, it is very rational why iPhone users do not splurge as often as everyone else.

What are your thoughts on this news? Stay tuned for more information and updates like this at TechNave!

