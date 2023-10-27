Dasung Not-eReader 133 can serve as an Android tablet & E ink monitor at the same time

tablet that can also function as an E ink monitor. It has a high-contrast 13.3-inch E Ink Carta 1250 display and 2200 x 1650 pixels resolution. The Dasung Not-eReader 133 is now available from selected retail platforms in China likeThe new Dasung Not-eReader 133 can be used as a tablet as well as a small external monitor for a computer. It has an HDMI port for seamless connectivity to an external input and its bright screen light is adjustable. The tablet is 7.
The Not-eReader 133 is recharged via its USB-C port at up to 18W speed while a 3.5mm AUX port is also present on the tablet. It is compatible with several apps and runs on Android 9 operating system. Android 9 OS is from 2019 and several upgrades have been made since. It therefore implies that the Dasung Not-eReader 133 will not support newer apps.The Turbo Ink Screen technology featured in the Not-eReader 133 enhances the response times of the E Ink display.
Gizmochina brings you the best of Chinese Tech from emerging smartphone companies, innovative startups, to crazy smart home products and revolutionary technologies. Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website. headtopics.com