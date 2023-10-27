: Bundesliga minnows Darmstadt will be out to spoil Manuel Neuer's potential return from injury when they face champions Bayern Munich on Saturday.

Yet Darmstadt defender Matej Maglica said Wednesday that his side intend to be the party poopers if Neuer does make his comeback. Bayern coach Thomas Tuchel refused to confirm in midweek whether Neuer or his understudy Sven Ulreich would start on Saturday.

“We hope he is back against Darmstadt because he is one of the best goalkeepers in history and he can really help us with his experience and quality,“ said Bayern defender Matthijs de Ligt on Tuesday. Last year's surprise package Union Berlin meanwhile look to end their miserable run of form away at Werder Bremen. headtopics.com

Their Champions League defeat to Napoli on Tuesday was their ninth straight loss in all competitions, a run which has left them just two points adrift of the bottom three in the league. If there is one player who sums up Union's current misery, it is 2021 European champion Leonardo Bonucci.

After he was left on the bench for the second game in a row against Napoli, Bonucci was forced to deny rumours that he had clashed with coach Urs Fischer.“I have always respected my coaches’ decisions. We all want to get out of this situation, but every individual has to put himself in the service of the team,“ he added.Nine: Union Berlin have now lost their last nine games in all competitions, their worst run of form since 2004/05, when they were relegated to the fourth division. headtopics.com

Read more:

theSundaily »