Daily Express and Overseas Chinese Daily News: Again we are the best!

Daily Express, Sabah’s only heritage and leading newspaper which began before Malaysia’s formation, won the top prizes in both the Journalism and News Reporting sections.Senior reporter Sherell Ann Jeffrey won the coveted main Journalism Award for a series on the State’s power and water thefts and measures to curb the menace, while OCDN’s Gravin Wong Chian Kyun won a merit for the same category with a report on Kg Sungai Magandai.

OCDN Chief reporter Bong Tze Ping bagged a merit for the same category in Chinese with a report on political changes in Sabah following the 15th General Election. Siti Kazalinah Kamaludin from Harian Ekspres won the main prize for the Bahasa Malaysia Entertainment, Culture and Arts Reporting Award, while Neil Brian Joseph and Lorena Binisol won merits for the same category in English. A total of 313 entries were received across 23 categories in print and electronic journalism, offering over RM100,000 in prize money, while judging was by the Malaysia Press Institute (MPI).

“Perhaps it is time for media organisations to offer appropriate salaries and incentives to ensure more youngsters will pursue journalism in the future,” he said in his speech at Hilton Kota Kinabalu. headtopics.com

Additionally, Hajiji hoped that a new SJA office will help the association facilitate activities more comfortably with its members, adding that the State Government is prepared to consider assisting SJA in building the office in the future.

Muguntan echoed Hajiji’s sentiments and believed that a strong working relationship between the media and Government is vital to ensure that the rakyat receives the right information. “With accurate and proper information, I am sure the public will be better positioned to weed out fake news among other spins in the social media. headtopics.com

Parents Express Opposition To Sungai Way Chinese Primary School’s “Palestine Solidarity Week”Parents feel that any activities or events perceived as politicised or religious should be carefully evaluated and monitored. Read more ⮕

Daily Express wins coveted main journalism award 4th consecutive timeKota Kinabalu: Daily Express won the main journalism prize at the 2024 Kinabalu Shell Press awards for the fourth consecutive year on Saturday night. Read more ⮕

Daily Express wins coveted main journalism award 4th consecutive timeKota Kinabalu: Daily Express won the main journalism prize at the 2024 Kinabalu Shell Press awards for the fourth consecutive year on Saturday night. Read more ⮕

Universities allowed to freely express solidarityOne of the 12 boys rescued from a flooded cave in Chiang Rai in 2018 committed suicide while at school in the UK, BBC News said citing a coroner report. Read more ⮕

Higher education institutes free to express solidarity with Palestine according to own rules, says ministerPETALING JAYA: A woman who had been reported missing by family members two days prior was found dead in a car. Read more ⮕

MB Onn Hafiz calls on Johorians to continue to stand up, express solidarity with PalestiniansJOHOR BAHRU, Oct 28 — Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi has called on Johorians to continue to stand up and express their solidarity with the Palestinian people. He also... Read more ⮕