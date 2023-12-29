Daihatsu Motor Co. Discovers 174 New Irregularities in Safety Tests

It has been revealed that Daihatsu Motor Co. (DMC) has found 174 new irregularities in safety tests for its vehicles. This comes after an independent panel investigated a scandal over the rigging of safety tests by the automaker. Over 88,000 units were affected, with the focus being on door trim that did not meet safety standards in a side impact test. DMC confirmed that 64 models and three engines are affected.





