Daihatsu Motor Co. Discovers 174 New Irregularities in Safety Tests

It has been revealed that Daihatsu Motor Co. (DMC) has found 174 new irregularities in safety tests for its vehicles. This comes after an independent panel investigated a scandal over the rigging of safety tests by the automaker. Over 88,000 units were affected, with the focus being on door trim that did not meet safety standards in a side impact test. DMC confirmed that 64 models and three engines are affected.
We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:
paultan » / 🏆 22. in MY
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.