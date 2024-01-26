Daihatsu Faces Potential Losses of Over 100 Billion Yen Due to Plant Shutdown

Japanese automaker Daihatsu is estimated to suffer over 100 billion yen in losses due to its plant shutdown and financial compensation to suppliers. The production halt is expected to last until the end of January. The company will also need to negotiate with suppliers for lost income and incur expenses for investigations and safety tests. If the scandal pushes consolidated earnings into the red, it would be the first such losses in 30 years.





paultan » / 🏆 22. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Daihatsu Motor Co. Discovers 174 New Irregularities in Safety TestsDaihatsu Motor Co. (DMC) has found 174 new irregularities in safety tests for its vehicles, following an investigation into a scandal over the rigging of tests. Over 88,000 units were affected, with the focus being on door trim that did not meet safety standards in a side impact test. DMC confirmed that 64 models and three engines are affected.

Source: paultan - 🏆 22. / 51 Read more »

Perodua's Plans for 2024: A Look at Potential UpdatesPerodua is expected to release a facelift for the Aruz SUV in 2024, as it is the model most in need of an update. The all-new DNGA Axia has already been launched, leaving a gap for the Axia E.

Source: paultan - 🏆 22. / 51 Read more »

Mentally unstable vagrants vandalise streetlightsCity Hall faces new challenges as mentally unstable vagrants damage streetlights in Likas Bay and Sembulan.

Source: DailyExpress_MY - 🏆 3. / 83 Read more »

Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions (BDS Malaysia) Faces Legal Action from McDonald’s MalaysiaBoycott, Divestment, Sanctions (BDS Malaysia), a grassroots movement standing in solidarity with Palestinian rights, is being sued by McDonald’s Malaysia. The fast-food chain's licensee in Malaysia, Gerbang Alaf Restaurants, issued a legal notice and statement of claim to BDS Malaysia, demanding the cessation of activities that harm McDonald’s reputation. BDS Malaysia is accused of making libellous statements on various online platforms.

Source: therakyatpost - 🏆 14. / 59 Read more »

Focus on business sustainability does not hamper ESG ambitionsPos Malaysia Bhd's focus on business sustainability does not hinder its ESG ambitions despite facing challenges such as multiple CEO changes and financial losses.

Source: DNewsAsia - 🏆 23. / 51 Read more »

Fire and Rescue Department in Ranau Salvages RM1.2 Million Worth of PropertiesThe Ranau Fire and Rescue Department managed to salvage RM1.2 million worth of properties last year, marking a significant increase from the previous year. The losses recorded also saw a substantial increase due to the rise in cases.

Source: DailyExpress_MY - 🏆 3. / 83 Read more »