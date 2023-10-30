Dagestan Residents Dispute Arrival of Israeli Travelers at Local Airport

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

According to initial reports, this incident unfolded in the Dagestan region upon the discovery that a plane from Tel Aviv had landed there. Dagestan Residents Voice Their Opposition to the Arrival of Israeli Travellers As per Al Jazeera, this occurrence on Sunday, 29 October, took place at the Makhachkala International Airport, as local residents protested the arrival of Israeli visitors.

Authorities Successfully Secure and Close the Local Airport Subsequently, the authorities managed to secure and close the Makhachkala International Airport, situated in a predominantly Muslim region. Office of Israeli Prime Minister Urges Russia to Ensure Safety of Israelis Meanwhile, the office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has issued a statement, urging Russia to safeguard the well-being of all Israeli citizens and Jewish individuals, no matter their location, while taking firm action against any instigators of unrest. headtopics.com

