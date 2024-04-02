CW500 Dual-Lens Camera with Intelligent Features Now Available in China

The CW500 Dual-Lens camera, featuring a dual-lens design and intelligent features, is now available for sale in China. The camera offers a fixed perspective lens and a pan-tilt lens for wider coverage, eliminating blind spots.

It captures 2.5K ultra-clear images with its 4-megapixel sensors and f/1.6 aperture. The camera also has AI human and vehicle detection capabilities.

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



gizmochina / 🏆 18. in MY

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Lenovo Yoga Book 9i: Dual 13' OLED display laptop now gets Intel Core Ultra 7 processorsThe Lenovo Yoga Book 9i with dual 13' OLED displays now gets new Intel Core Ultra processors, with up to 24 hours of battery life and a Bowers & Wilkins hinge 'soundbar'.

Source: Soya_Cincau - 🏆 16. / 55 Read more »

– EV sedan with single-, dual-motor versions, full-length glass roof; from RM130k in ChinaZeekr has released official images of its latest model, the 007 ahead of its pre-sale at the Guangzhou Auto Show, and there have been leaked live images of the car from the 连石路车神 (Lotus Road …

Source: paultan - 🏆 22. / 51 Read more »

Google Pixel 9 Emerges In Leaked Renders Without Periscope Lens, XL Model To Return This YearLatest Tech News, Product Reviews and Deals

Source: gizmochina - 🏆 18. / 53 Read more »

Farmers worried about effects of ‘dual combo’People perceive food depictions in AI-generated images as tastier than real food in photographs, according to scientists at the University of Oxford, who fear this budding technology could one day be used to sell unhealthy food.

Source: staronline - 🏆 4. / 75 Read more »

– seven-seater SUV with single-, dual-motor, 98 kWh battery; up to 660km rangeThe Peugeot e-5008 has made its debut, based on the Stellantis group’s STLA Medium platform and is claimed to be the only fully electric, seven-seater model in its segment, expanding upon the platform that also …

Source: paultan - 🏆 22. / 51 Read more »

– single- and dual-motor variants, 98 kWh battery with up to 700 km rangeThe Peugeot e-3008 has officially made its debut, bringing a fully electric model with three powertrain configurations across two trim variants – Allure and GT, featuring a standard single-motor, two-wheel-drive version with 157 kW (213 …

Source: paultan - 🏆 22. / 51 Read more »