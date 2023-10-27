Customs to blacklist companies misusing import licences, says DG

Its director-general, Anis Rizana Zainudin, said the penalty is in accordance with the conditions outlined in the licence permit.“Strict action will be taken against licence holders who misuse their permits. The action includes suspension, cancellation of licences, and blacklisting board members or companies,” she told FMT.

On Oct 13, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said the government will tighten measures to control the smuggling of alcohol products from next year. SPONSORED CONTENT Daily Express members: Enjoy 1 for 1 signature cocktails and more at Hyatt Centric Kota Kinabalu Kota Kinabalu: DAILY EXPRESS is partnering with Hyatt Centric Kota Kinabalu to offer an exclusive deal for our members. Read more Anwar said the transshipment of alcoholic products will also be limited to certain ports.

Anis said the implementation of import licences allows the government to monitor companies given permission to import alcoholic products through the agreed conditions.“Any quantity in the market exceeding the allowed imported amount indicates illegally smuggled liquor in our country. headtopics.com

"As a control measure, marketed liquor must be affixed with valid tax stamps according to the markets where they were made," she said.She said only licence holders may order the required tax stamps according to the quantities imported, and companies are required to submit a report to the customs department every month.

