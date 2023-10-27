Customs to blacklist companies misusing import licences, says DG

Customs director-general Anis Rizana Zainudin said action against those flouting their import licences may include suspension or cancellation of licences, and blacklisting board members. (Facebook pic)

KUALA LUMPUR: The customs department says it will blacklist companies and board members found misusing their import licences, including those permitted to bring in alcoholic beverages. Its director-general, Anis Rizana Zainudin, said the penalty is in accordance with the conditions outlined in the licence permit.

“Strict action will be taken against licence holders who misuse their permits. The action includes suspension, cancellation of licences, and blacklisting board members or companies,” she told FMT. On Oct 13, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said the government will tighten measures to control the smuggling of alcohol products starting next year.Anis said the implementation of import licences allows the government to monitor companies given permission to import alcoholic products through the agreed conditions. headtopics.com

“Any quantity in the market exceeding the allowed imported amount indicates illegally smuggled liquor in our country. “As a control measure, marketed liquor must be affixed with valid tax stamps according to the markets where they were made,” she said.

She said only licence holders may order the required tax stamps according to the quantities imported, and companies are required to submit a report to the customs department every month.

