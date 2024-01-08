Cult Creative Secures Seed Funding to Develop Creator Collaboration Platform

Cult Creative, a Malaysian creator economy company, has secured US$107,500 in seed funding from The Hive Southeast Asia. The funding will be used to develop its creator collaboration platform and revolutionize the creator collaboration landscape in digital marketing. Cult Creative aims to bridge the gap between nano and micro creators and streamline the collaboration process for both creators and brands.





