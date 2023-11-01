Cubot KingKong 8 rugged smartphone with a bright flashlight and a large battery unveiled

The Cubot KingKong 8 is a rugged smartphone but lacks 5G capability. It has a 6.53-inch screen with a resolution of 1612 x 720 pixels. It has a 48MP main camera and a 16MP front-facing camera. The smartphone’s GNSS module supports GPS, GLONASS, and Galileo functionality. Both 2.4GHz and 5.0GHz Wi-Fi networks are also supported on the Cubot KingKong 8. Being a rugged smartphone, the KingKong 8 is certified IP68 and IP69K and also supports NFC.

