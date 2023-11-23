CSO Platform for Reform expresses concern over proposed citizenship amendments in Sabah

The Sabah and Sarawak Chapters of CSO Platform for Reform express concern over proposed Federal Constitution amendment on citizenship that will affect stateless indigenous communities in East Malaysia. The amendments are not in line with the Malaysia Agreement 1963.





