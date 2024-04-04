Crucial witness to file affidavit in support of Najib's application for leave to initiate judicial review

The High Court was told that a crucial witness will be filing an affidavit in support of Datuk Seri Najib Razak's application for leave to initiate judicial review relating to an addendum order he claimed to have come from the 16th Yang di-Pertuan Agong which would allow him to serve the remainder of his imprisonment under house arrest.

Najib's lead counsel Tan Sri Muhammad Shafee Abdullah informed Justice Amarjeet Singh of this during the hearing for the leave application here on Thursday (April 4)."In view of my application today, I'm seeking for a very short adjournment because unfortunately, one person, who is the most critical (witness) to the application has not signed the affidavit because the person has left for Mecca and expected to be back after Hari Raya Aidilfitri."This affidavit is critical, even at this stage. I just require a very short date, perhaps to April 17, a date I have consulted with my learned friend," the lawyer sai

