Crocodile population in Sabah rivers still healthy, says zoologist

The crocodile population in the rivers of Sabah is believed to be still at a healthy level despite the current measure by the authorities to cull large-sized crocodiles for safety purposes, according to a zoologist from Universiti Malaysia Sabah’s (UMS) Institute of Tropical Biology and Conservation.

Prof Abdul Hamid Ahmad said Sabah’s large network of rivers, lakes and ponds as well as its coastline provided a suitable habitat for crocodiles, and the population had increased since they were protected from mass hunting in the 80s. He said such habitats as well as areas protected from human disturbance had also provided conducive breeding grounds for the species, resulting in more births than deaths, thus leading to an increased population. In addition to protecting crocodiles as a natural treasure, their population can also be managed with the aim of providing economic returns, especially to surrounding residents, like in Australia and the United States





