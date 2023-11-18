Criminal Gangs in Japan Exploit Social Media for Recruitment

Risa Yamada, a young woman in Japan, found employment with a criminal gang through a social media job listing. She impersonated a police officer and scammed elderly people out of hundreds of thousands of dollars. Yamada expressed that this job made her feel valued and needed. Criminal gangs in Japan are increasingly using social media to recruit individuals for crimes such as fraud and theft.





🏆 4. staronline » We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

‘Like a video game’: Japan’s gangs hire onlineKUALA LUMPUR: After receiving the guilty verdict from the High Court on Thursday (Nov 9), Muda president Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman says that he will clear his name by filing an immediate appeal.

Source: staronline - 🏆 4. / 74,62 Read more »

Sabah cops bust seven housebreaking gangsThey targeted empty luxury homes and broke into safes, says state police commissioner Jauteh Dikun.

Source: fmtoday - 🏆 4. / 74,62 Read more »

7 housebreaking gangs crippled, 64 arrestedKota Kinabalu: Sabah police have crippled seven housebreaking gangs in the State with the arrest of 64 suspects.

Source: DailyExpress_MY - 🏆 4. / 74,62 Read more »

Police bust gangs behind armed robbery, gamblingThe pair says the divorce was amicable and that the separation didn't mean betrayal or disappointment.

Source: staronline - 🏆 4. / 74,62 Read more »

El Salvador’s president launches re-election bidNayib Bukele’s war against gangs has won him adoration from the population.

Source: fmtoday - 🏆 4. / 74,62 Read more »

Venezuelan forces seize control of 4th gang-run prisonThe gangs were reportedly running an extortion syndicate within ‘La Pica’ in Monagas.

Source: fmtoday - 🏆 4. / 74,62 Read more »