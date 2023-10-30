Cries of ‘Daulat Tuanku’ welcome Sultan Ibrahim at Senai Airport

People welcome the return of the Sultan of Johor Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar Almarhum Sultan Iskandar in front of Istana Bukit Serene in Johor Baru October 29, 2023. — Bernama picKULAI, Oct 29 — Cries of “Daulat Tuanku” were heard as the car carrying the Sultan of Johor Sultan Ibrahim Almarhum Sultan Iskandar left the Senai International Airport (LTAS), here today.

His Majesty was greeted by Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi and a line-up of State Councilors as well as Johoreans at Senai International Airport.Sultan Ibrahim was elected as the 17th Yang di-Pertuan Agong for a period of five years starting on January 31, 2024, at the Council of Rulers meeting.

Permata Baiduri Malaysia president Faridah Hamzah, 42, said Sultan Ibrahim is well-loved by Johoreans as a caring Ruler, and he is usually the first to help the people when there are calamities, including the time severe floods hit the state.“Some of us got here as early as 6.30 this morning. headtopics.com

“As Johoreans we are proud and this is our way of expressing it to His Majesty. He has cared for the people even from the days when he was Tunku Mahkota of Johor (Crown Prince of Johor),” he added. Despite the heat since 9am, among the people awaiting Sultan Ibrahim’s arrival at the palace was senior citizen Saadiah Sabran, 65.

