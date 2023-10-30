'Crazy Rich Asians' star Henry Golding enjoys mee kolok, iced milo in Sarawak

Malaysian-born actor Henry Golding has returned to Sarawak and is already making the most of his time indulging in his favourite dishes.

In an Instagram update on Sunday (Oct 29), Golding, 36, delighted fans after sharing a photo of himself enjoying a bowl of mee kolok and a glass of iced milo at a kopitiam in Kuching. The Hollywood star – who’s of British-Iban parentage – was dressed casually in a black singlet, showing off his “bunga terung” tattoos on his shoulders.

According to a research paper published in the International E-Journal of Advances in Social Sciences, the “bunga terung” bears substantial symbolism among the Iban ethnic group in Borneo and is “worn by Iban men who have attained puberty to signify entry into adulthood”.At press time, the actor’s post has gained over 73,000 likes. Many netizens warmly welcomed his return to Sarawak while others said they hoped to bump into him during his time here. headtopics.com

The couple, who tied the knot in Malaysia in August 2016 before moving to Los Angeles in 2020, had their first daughter Lyla in March 2021.