Court visits office, house of ex-Director

Sessions Court Judge Abu Bakar Manat, court officials, prosecution team and defence as well as accused were seen leaving the court compound at 9.10am and arrived at the first alleged crime scene which was Ag Tahir’s office in Wisma Muis at 9.30am.They spent about 20 minutes at the office where Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission officer Hishammudin Mohammed Esa testified earlier that millions of cash were found during a raid in 2016 in the room of the director’s office.

According to Deputy Public Prosecutor (DPP) Haresh Prakash Somiah, they would continue the trial at the building for identification and marking of the money and jewellery as well as other branded items.Haresh said they will continue the trial at Bank Negara until Friday (today) involving six witnesses who had testified before as well as two gold experts - Siow Der Ming and Sabah Gold Business Association President Datuk Alexander Lo Su Hyen.

In the trial were Ag Tahir, 58, Fauziah Piut, 55, and Lim Lam Beng, 66, who have each 37 counts of money laundering involving cash and bank savings amounting to RM61.57 million, as well as unlawful possession of luxury goods. headtopics.com

The prosecution team also includes DPP Mahadi Abdul Jumaat and DPP Zander Lim while Ag Tahir and Fauziah were defended by counsel Priskila Akwila Sinem and Lim was represented by counsel Datuk Tan Hock Chuan, Baldev Singh, Karpaljit Singh and Aaron Lau.

