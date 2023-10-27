Court to rehear review of inquest into death from police shooting

A three-member bench chaired by Justice Hadhariah Syed Ismail also ordered the matter, brought by way of a revision, to be heard before another High Court judge for a proper verdict to be handed down in compliance with the Criminal Procedure Code and a 2019 practice direction issued by the chief justice.Two months ago, the bench allowed the prosecution’s appeal to set aside the finding of a High Court judge in Ipoh delivered in January.

On review, the High Court said the evidence revealed abuse of power on the part of the police. The judge also said the police had failed to follow the law and were not acting in self-defence.In written grounds, Azmi said the High Court judge had erred in law as an inquest is not a criminal trial.

“In doing so, the High Court judge had ventured into the jurisdiction and discretion of the AG under the Federal Constitution,” he said.A new judge is scheduled to hear the matter on Nov 17. They ordered the driver to stop but he fled the scene, giving rise to a 10km car chase towards Sitiawan town. headtopics.com

Ainul returned an open verdict on Aug 29 last year after finding that there was no gunshot residue on Mohan’s hands despite witnesses claiming he had fired a single shot at the police.

Read more:

DailyExpress_MY »

Law firm fails in final appeal to recover RM16mil in feesCourt of Appeal says it is bound by last year’s majority Federal Court ruling. Read more ⮕

Court to rehear review of inquest into death from police shootingThe Court of Appeal says the High Court is wrong to inquire whether the shooting of G Mohan in Sitiawan was lawfully done in self-defence. Read more ⮕

Putrajaya against Kelantan decision on forest reserves, says Nik NazmiPETALING JAYA: Eight months since “Luxury Tax” was first mentioned and after countless debates among the industry players, the government is said to have listed several possible taxable luxury goods. Read more ⮕

Putrajaya-Sarawak meeting agrees in principle to state’s wish for devolution of education powerKUCHING, Oct 26 — A meeting between federal and Sarawak officials has agreed in principle to Sarawak’s desire for devolution of power in critical areas of education, the state... Read more ⮕

Expose who’s threatening PM Anwar over Palestine issue, Syed Saddiq tells PutrajayaKUALA LUMPUR, Oct 26 — Muar MP Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman has today called for greater transparency in dealing with any threats made against Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim... Read more ⮕

Film Directors Association of Malaysia to resume operations following appealA woman who filmed herself arguing with the police after she verbally abused a hospital staff member was sentenced to five weeks and five days’ jail and fined S$600 on Wednesday. Read more ⮕