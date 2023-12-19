Court orders Kedah Menteri Besar to refrain from making defamatory remarks against Prime Minister

The High Court in Alor Setar has issued a court order to prevent Kedah Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor from making defamatory remarks against Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim. The court order will remain in effect until the defamation lawsuit between the two is heard and decided.





