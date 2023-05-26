Court of Appeal Dismisses Appeal Against Vernacular Schools

The Court of Appeal has dismissed an appeal by four Malay-Muslim interest groups seeking to declare the use of Mandarin or Tamil in vernacular schools as illegal. The court stated that vernacular schools have long been recognized in the education system and are not inconsistent with the constitution.





