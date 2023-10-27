Court of Appeal commutes death sentence of three convicted of murder to imprisonment

After students and teachers shown with toy guns in schools, PM Anwar says Putrajaya will keep Palestine solidarity events in check
A panel of three judges led by Datuk Vazeer Alam Mydin Meera, in a unanimous decision, commuted the sentence after allowing the appeal by B. Davendran, 30, K. Neelamegan, 29, and P. Hurisudhan, 32, to set aside their conviction under Section 302 of the Penal Code and replaced it with a conviction and punishment under Section 304(a) of the same code.
“After taking into account the submissions by the lawyers and the prosecution, we sentenced the first appellant (Davendran) to 12 years in prison, while the second appellant (Neelamegan) and the third appellant (Hurisudhan) are each sentenced to 10 years in prison.
"They are to serve the jail sentence from the date of their arrest," said Vazeer Alam, sitting with judges Datu Azman Abdullah and Datuk Azmi Ariffin.Davendran was arrested on June 18, 2018, while Neelamegan and Hurisudhan were arrested on June 14, 2018.
Earlier, Azmi, who also read out part of the judgment, said the court found that the trial judge (High Court) failed to delve deeply into the provisions under Section 299 of the Penal Code (wrongfully killing people).