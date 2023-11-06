Court grants application to amend charges against Najib Razak

Justice Collin Lawrence Sequerah granted the application to amend the charges against Najib Razak. The amendments will not prejudice Najib or cause him any injustice. The defence team will be allowed to recall certain witnesses for further cross-examination. The prosecution is seeking to amend the quantums stated in the charges.

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

WORLDOFBUZZ: Efforts to Free Najib Razak from Prison ContinueThe “campaigns” to free Najib Razak from prison continue, and the efforts are stronger, especially from his family members and loyal supporters, with deminajib trending on social media recently. Najib’s sons and daughter, Datuk Mohd Nizar, Datuk Mohd Nazifuddin, and Nooryana Najwa recently attended the program “Demi Najib, We’ll Stand By You”. The program was held not only to demand a fair trial for the former PM but also to free him from prison so that he could go home to his family. Unfair court system! Najib’s eldest son, Nizar said that his father wasn’t allowed to be represented by any lawyers during his final appeal, which, according to Nizar, has never happened in Malaysian history, reported Astro Awani. “This is against the laws that are stated in the Constitution of Malaysia. Everyone should be given full capacity to defend themselves but not my father.” Nizar dubbed the incident “a sad incident in the history of Malaysia.” He believes the judiciary system in Malaysia has to undergo a major reshuffle to prevent others from experiencing the same thing that happened to Najib. “I can’t move on” Najib’s other son, Nazifuddin made it clear that it’s tough for him to move on from the matter unless his father gets the justice he deserves. At the program, Nazifuddin urged the Anwar Ibrahim-led unity government to do the right thing by giving Najib and others the human rights they deserve

Source: WORLDOFBUZZ | Read more »

MALAYMAİL: Court allows Najib's three 1MDB charges to be amended; says nothing sinister and he can still recall witnessesKUALA LUMPUR, Nov 6 — The High Court today allowed the prosecution to make changes to three of the 25 charges faced by former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak in the...

Source: malaymail | Read more »

FMTODAY: Prosecution allowed to amend 3 charges in Najib’s 1MDB caseHigh Court rules the amendments will not prejudice the former prime minister or cause him any injustice.

Source: fmtoday | Read more »

MALAYMAİL: 1MDB trial postponed as Najib seeks more rest after Covid-19 spell, Shafee's colleagues next infected by coronavirusKUALA LUMPUR, Nov 6 — Datuk Seri Najib Razak's trial over RM2.27 billion of 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) funds has been postponed to tomorrow, as the former prime...

Source: malaymail | Read more »

UMONLİNE: Pendakwa dibenar pinda 3 pertuduhan Najib dalam kes 1MDBKUALA LUMPUR: Mahkamah Tinggi di sini hari ini meminda tiga pertuduhan dihadapi Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak dalam kes penyelewengan dana 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB).

Source: UMonline | Read more »

THESUNDAİLY: Ex-PM Najib back in prison after testing negative for Covid-19: SpokespersonKUALA LUMPUR: Former Malaysian Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak has been discharged from hospital and returned to prison after testing negative f...

Source: theSundaily | Read more »