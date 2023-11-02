Court dismisses ex-AG Apandi’s libel appeal against Kit Siang

“It is considered the biggest financial scandal that the country has faced. As an MP who was concerned with integrity, transparency and accountability, he (Lim) had a moral duty to raise the matter,” she said.She said Apandi, the attorney-general at the time, had been entrusted with the power to direct investigations to get to the bottom of the case and charge those responsible without fear of favour.
“But instead, the plaintiff (Apandi) tried to impede and obstruct the investigation of the 1MDB scandal.“His action and inaction were indeed unreasonable and fell short of public expectation,” she said, adding that Apandi was the author of his misfortune.
Hadhariah said Apandi had failed to show an iota of evidence to support his claim that he did not “aid and abet” Najib in the scandal. The judge said the court accepted the lesser meaning ascribed by Lim to the term “aided and abetted”, namely that Apandi had used his office to cover up the scandal.Earlier, counsel Sangeet Kaur Deo said Lim had successfully proven his primary defences of justification and qualified privilege.Sangeet said the court could not ignore the fact that Apandi, as attorney-general, played a critical role in the investigations into the 1MDB scandal.
Counsel Rueben Mathiavaranam, who appeared for Apandi, submitted that Lim had “failed miserably” to justify the alternative meaning he had put forward for the phrase “aided and abetted” used in his article.
He said if Apandi had aided and abetted in the 1MDB scandal, all Lim had to do was to contact Apandi and seek clarification before publishing his article.
