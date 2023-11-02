Court dismisses ex-AG Apandi’s libel appeal against Kit Siang

PUTRAJAYA: The Court of Appeal has dismissed a defamation appeal by former attorney-general Apandi Ali against Lim Kit Siang over an article published by the DAP veteran in 2019 linked to the 1MDB scandal.

Justice Hadhariah Syed Ismail, who chaired a three-member bench, said the High Court did not err in law and facts to reject Apandi’s suit on May 23 last year. “Lim had successfully raised the defence of justification and fair comment to ward off the suit,” said Hadhariah, who sat with Justices M Gunalan and Azmi Ariffin.

