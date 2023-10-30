Court allows Bersatu to challenge MACC’s seizure of party’s accounts

The Kuala Lumpur High Court has granted leave for Bersatu to commence judicial review proceedings in relation to the seizure by MACC of the party’s bank accounts in April this year.

KUALA LUMPUR: The High Court here has allowed Bersatu to challenge Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission’s (MACC) seizure of the party’s bank accounts. Justice Ahmad Kamal Md Shahid granted Bersatu’s application for leave to commence judicial proceedings on grounds that the application is not frivolous.In April, MACC announced that it had seized two Bersatu accounts under Section 50 of the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act (Amla).

