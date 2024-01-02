Couple's Meticulousness Creates Luxurious Campsite

Using a flysheet large enough to fully shield the tent from direct sunlight and even make a covered porch in the front. When Noor Saerah Idris and Adly Hussaini go camping, other campers might drool at the “showroom quality” of their campsite. This husband-and-wife team share a meticulousness, sense-of-orderliness and attention to detail that result in a bling-bling campsite that has become the envy of many.

Noor Saerah, 48, is the academic quality officer of Universiti Sains Malaysia’s (USM) Academic Quality Centre.During his undergraduate days at USM, he was in the Malaysian Army Reserve Officers Training Unit and made it to the rank of second lieutenant upon graduation.“I admit to maybe having a mild degree of obsessive-compulsive disorder, while my husband is trained by the military to always be organised and well-planned,” Noor Saerah said with a laugh. For their 24th wedding anniversary, the couple packed off for the woods in a managed camp ground in Sedim, Kedah, to celebrate by setting up a special riverside campsite that bespoke luxury, tastefulness and romanc





Managing Finances as a Couple: Building Financial HarmonyManaging finances as a couple within UK households is a multifaceted endeavor that requires collaboration, communication, and shared financial goals. Open and transparent communication regarding financial matters serves as the bedrock of a resilient and prosperous financial partnership.

