Council: 150,000 people in BIMP-EAGA are stateless

Kota Kinabalu: Issues on stateless and undocumented people must be addressed to enhance the socio-economy of the community or local population within the Brunei-Indonesia-Malaysia-Philippines East Asean Growth Area (BIMP-EAGA) region.

The BIMP-EAGA Business Council (BEBC) Malaysia (Sabah) Chairman Dr Raymond Alfred said if this matter was not settled, the main goals of the BIMP-EAGA would not be achieved.He said in the last three years, the Asian Development Bank (ADB) conducted an excellent study of various sorts including Comprehensive Economic Partnership (based on product-specific rules of origin) and Green Bond Market.

