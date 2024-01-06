Cosplay Highlights from Anime NYC 2023

It may be 2024, but we haven’t forgotten about 2023's Anime NYC, the three-day anime convention that takes place in the same hallowed halls as New York Comic Con. Anime NYC 2023 took place in mid-November, and drew 60,000 people to the Javits Center on the west side of Manhattan. As you might expect, many of the cosplays featured here are from popular manga and anime series like One Piece, Attack on Titan, Sailor Moon, and more—but that’s not all that was on display last year.

I admittedly know very little about anime, but I know a good cosplay when I see one, and all of the ones here are jaw-droppingly gorgeous, meticulously designed, and just plain impressive. It was a total joy scrolling through these and seeing how much fun everyone is having, even if I know nothing about Yuffy or Luffy or whatever. We’ve gathered our favorite cosplays from Anime NYC 2023, brought to you by Mineralblu, the cosplay photographer who has given us some incredible collections to pore over in the last few years, including the best looks from 2023's NYC





