Corsair Releases M75 Air Gaming Mouse in Chinese Market

Corsair, a reputable company in the PC gaming and hardware industry, has released the M75 Air gaming mouse in the Chinese market. Priced at 1099 Yuan, this lightweight mouse features customizable RGB lighting and a high-precision optical sensor. With a weight of just 60 grams and mouse feet made from PTFE material, it offers a frictionless glide across gaming surfaces.

The M75 Air also boasts Corsair QUICKSTRIKE buttons and optical switches for instant feedback, and supports both wireless and wired connectivity options

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

THESUNDAILY: MWA gesa tindakan segera angkat sektor air sebagai keutamaan negaraKUALA LUMPUR: Persatuan Air Malaysia (MWA) menggesa tindakan segera untuk mengangkat sektor air sebagai keutamaan negara dan mempertimbangkan air seba...

Source: theSundaily | Read more »

THESUNDAILY: Malaysia and Indonesia Agree to Ensure Security at Airspace BorderThe Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) and the Indonesian Air Force (TNI-AU) have agreed to coordinate and carry out air operations, joint air patrols, and share strategic information to ensure security and stability at the airspace border of the two countries.

Source: theSundaily | Read more »

STARONLINE: The Beatles releases its last new song, the AI-powered ‘Now And Then’KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim sent his condolences to the family of former Sekijang Member of Parliament, Natrah Ismail, 73, who died last night.

Source: staronline | Read more »

FMTODAY: Air pollution in India’s New Delhi turns ‘severe’Some schools in the Indian capital were ordered to be shut for two days.

Source: fmtoday | Read more »

FMTODAY: Pengurusan air lemah dikhuatiri dorong syarikat tinggalkan MalaysiaPengerusi SPAN Charles Santiago berkata, ketersediaan air yang mencukupi boleh menjadi tarikan utama bagi perniagaan baharu.

Source: fmtoday | Read more »

UMONLINE: ‘Kami terpaksa minum air kotor hingga sakit perut, kepala’'Kami terpaksa minum air kotor hingga sakit perut, kepala'

Source: UMonline | Read more »