Cops nab 7 men for trafficking drugs worth over RM33mil

PETALING JAYA: Police have arrested seven men, including a Sri Lankan, for alleged drug trafficking with the seizure of the contraband, valued at RM33.7 million, last Wednesday.

Bukit Aman narcotics criminal investigation department director Kamarudin Din said the operations were conducted after police discovered a container with 411,172kg of syabu and 100,813kg of cocaine in a warehouse in Taman Cheras Prima, Kajang.

He said the container had arrived in Port Klang from Pakistan at 10.30pm last Tuesday, Bernama reported. “The following day, the drugs were unloaded and taken out of the container and that’s when the raid was carried out,” he told a press conference at the Kajang police headquarters. headtopics.com

He said the syndicate, which had been active since the beginning of this year, also hid the drugs in onion packages to avoid detection. All the suspects tested negative for drugs and were being remanded for seven days since yesterday for investigation under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952. Five of the suspects were found to have past criminal records.He advised the public with information on drug trafficking activities to inform the police at 012-2087222.

