Cops nab 59, including 29 women, in anti-drug op at Melaka entertainment outlet

MELAKA: Twenty-nine women were among 59 people detained during a massive anti-drug operation at an entertainment outlet in Taman Melaka Raya here.

Melaka Tengah OCPD Asst Comm Christopher Patit said all the individuals, aged 20 to 50 years old, had tested positive for ketamine.“We have remanded all of them until Nov 2 to assist investigations under Section 15(1)() of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, “ ACP Christopher Patit said on Monday (Oct 30).

