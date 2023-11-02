Cops in Terengganu remand couple for one week over senior citizen’s murder case

The remand order was issued by Magistrate Nur Azureen Zainalkefli at the Marang Magistrates Court to enable the murder investigation under Section 302 of the Penal Code. Yesterday, Bernama reported that a 65-year-old woman was found dead with 15 stab wounds in a drain by the main road in front of the Hulu Terengganu Religious Office in Kuala Berang near Hulu Terengganu, at 4.35am.

Terengganu police chief Datuk Mazli Mazlan was quoted as saying that the victim, a government pensioner, was in a Honda Jazz car with the female suspect and it is believed they got into a dispute over profit sharing of a business.The 35-year-old suspect was said to have run over the victim after she alighted from the car and then stabbed her 15 times with a meat cleaver, he said.

Police detained the suspect at her house in Wakaf Tapai, here yesterday, and also picked up her husband, 37, who works as a mechanic and is the owner of the Honda Jazz, to assist in the investigation. — Bernama

